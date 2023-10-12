Arts and entertainment events happening October 12th-15th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Lyndsay Dennis joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
Lyndsay Dennis joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening October 12th-15th across the Mid-Ohio Valley!
By Henry Grof
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, October 12th

  • Artist Display- Multi Medium: Dayne Thomas @ WesBanco
  • Adult Drawing in the Attic 10:30am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Lock and Lunch Cruise 12:00pm - 3:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 2-6 3:00pm - 3:30pm @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH
  • Dia de los Muertos: World Traveler Storytime- ages 5-8 4:00pm - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Kids Fleece Tie Blanket-ages 5-12 4:00pm @ Belpre Public Library
  • Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 7+ 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH
  • Board Games at the Library for Adults 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Mommy and Me Halloween Treats Class 5:30pm - 7:00pm @ The Changed Plate

Friday, October 13th

  • Artist Display- Multi Medium: Dayne Thomas @ WesBanco
  • Monthly Downtown Cleanup 9:00am - 11:00am @ 610 Market Street- Downtown Parkersburg WV
  • Drawing Workshop- teens and adults 10:00am - 11:30am @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Preschool Prep Story Time 10:30am - 11:30am @ Belpre Public Library
  • Noontime Yoga 12:00pm - 12:45pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Homeschool Makers Club 1:00pm - 2:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Buckeye Hills Foundation River Cruise with Jimmy Burrow 2:00pm - 4:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Aphrolacian: Works by Newman Jackson opening reception 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Unique Ceramics: Works by Randy Selbe opening reception 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Mommy and Me Halloween Treats Class 5:30pm - 7:00pm @ The Changed Plate
  • Finetime Fall and Moonlight 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Friday the 13th Needle Felting- Bats 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Pen Turning 6:00pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Farm to Table Dinner 6:30pm - 8:30pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
  • Actor’s Guild of Parkersburg- Hee Haw 2023 7:00pm - 10:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
  • Jeff and Sheri Easter in concert 7:00 pm @ Broadway Church of the Nazarene 901 Broadway Ave Parkersburg WV
  • The Overlook Ball 7:00pm - 12:00am @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa

Saturday, October 14th

  • Artist Display- Multi Medium: Dayne Thomas @ WesBanco
  • Classic Car Show @ North Bend State Park
  • Flavors of the Market w/ Chef Beau Dittmar 9:00am @ River Cities Farmers Market- 200 Butler St Marietta OH
  • Marietta Paint Out 9:00am - 12:00pm @ Ohio Riverfront Park
  • Muskingum River Day Cruise 9:00am - 7:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Rail Trail Hike 9:00am @ North Bend State Park
  • Trick or Treat at the Market 9:00am @ River Cities Farmers Market- 200 Butler St Marietta OH
  • Aphrolacian: Works by Newman Jackson display 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Family Fun Day 10:00am - 6:00pm @ Butcher Family Farm
  • Kids’ DIY Workshop: Heroic Fire Truck 10:00am - 1:00pm @ Southside Lowes- 2 Walton Dr Parkersburg WV
  • Unique Ceramics: Works by Randy Selbe 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Fall Family Fun Day 10:30am - 2:30pm @ Humane Society of the Ohio Valley- Parkersburg WV
  • Friends of the Library Book Sale 11:00am - 1:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Friends of the Library Book Sale 11:00am - 1:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Oil Painting Class in the Attic 11:00am - 1:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Washington Co. Fall Festival 11:00am @ Washington County FairGrounds
  • Chalk the Block 1:00pm - 5:00pm @ 610 Market Street- Downtown Parkersburg WV
  • Bellydance Workshop 3:00pm @ Amputee Center
  • Warren Elementary Fall Fest 4:00pm - 7:30pm @ Warren Local Elementary School Vincent OH
  • Artoberfest 6:00pm - 10:00pm @ 610 Market Street- Downtown Parkersburg WV
  • Jazz and Blues Dinner 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
  • RB3- Blennerhassett Live! Concert and Dinner Series 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
  • Insured Sound 7:00pm - 11:00pm @ Parkersburg American Legion
  • A Night with the Stars 7:30pm - 9:00pm @ Ohio River National Wildlife Refuge
  • Burgh on Burg Comedy Show 7:30pm @ Forty O Six Reception Venue- 4006 7th St Parkersburg WV
  • Front Street Ghost Trek 8:00pm - 9:15pm @ Front St Marietta OH by Fountains
  • River Cities Ballroom Dance Club 8:00pm - 10:30pm @ Wayside United Methodist Church

Sunday, October 15th

  • Marietta Main Street’s Fall Feast @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District
  • Lafayette Hotel Sunday Funday 7:00am - 2:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
  • Waves of History 9:00am - 7:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Autumn Harvest Buffet 11:00am - 3:00pm @ North Bend State Park
  • Actor’s Guild of Parkersburg- Hee Haw 2023 2:30pm - 5:30pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car and motorcycle collided at the intersection of Davis Avenue and Muskingum Drive.
Two-vehicle crash sends one to hospital
Units respond to Doddridge County explosion
Generic police lights
Car struck bull on Staunton Turnpike
Turned over truck on ramp to State Route 7 South
Turned over truck closes on-ramp
Local paramedic appears on The Jennifer Hudson Show for taking commitment to next level

Latest News

Today's Spooktacular MOV comes to us from Michael and Charlotte Butz of Vienna!
Spooktacular MOV for October 12th
Joe Williams from the Noble County Veterans Service joins Alexa in the Daybreak Studio!
The Wall That Heals Comes to Caldwell
Pastor Ian Reid joins Alexa in the Daybreak Studio
First Lutheran Church to Hold Germanfest
The Festival was held for about a decade before Covid, now it's back for the first time after a...
German Fest returns to First Lutheran Church after three year hiatus
The Wall That Heals travels across the country to honor our veterans. This stop was in Concord.
‘The Wall the Heals’ honors Vietnam veterans, coming to Caldwell for first time