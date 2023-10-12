Arts and entertainment events happening October 12th-15th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, October 12th

Artist Display- Multi Medium: Dayne Thomas @ WesBanco

Adult Drawing in the Attic 10:30am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Lock and Lunch Cruise 12:00pm - 3:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 2-6 3:00pm - 3:30pm @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH

Dia de los Muertos: World Traveler Storytime- ages 5-8 4:00pm - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Kids Fleece Tie Blanket-ages 5-12 4:00pm @ Belpre Public Library

Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 7+ 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH

Board Games at the Library for Adults 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Mommy and Me Halloween Treats Class 5:30pm - 7:00pm @ The Changed Plate

Friday, October 13th

Artist Display- Multi Medium: Dayne Thomas @ WesBanco

Monthly Downtown Cleanup 9:00am - 11:00am @ 610 Market Street- Downtown Parkersburg WV

Drawing Workshop- teens and adults 10:00am - 11:30am @ Parkersburg Art Center

Preschool Prep Story Time 10:30am - 11:30am @ Belpre Public Library

Noontime Yoga 12:00pm - 12:45pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Homeschool Makers Club 1:00pm - 2:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace

Buckeye Hills Foundation River Cruise with Jimmy Burrow 2:00pm - 4:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Aphrolacian: Works by Newman Jackson opening reception 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Unique Ceramics: Works by Randy Selbe opening reception 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Mommy and Me Halloween Treats Class 5:30pm - 7:00pm @ The Changed Plate

Finetime Fall and Moonlight 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Friday the 13th Needle Felting- Bats 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace

Pen Turning 6:00pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace

Farm to Table Dinner 6:30pm - 8:30pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem

Actor’s Guild of Parkersburg- Hee Haw 2023 7:00pm - 10:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

Jeff and Sheri Easter in concert 7:00 pm @ Broadway Church of the Nazarene 901 Broadway Ave Parkersburg WV

The Overlook Ball 7:00pm - 12:00am @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa

Saturday, October 14th

Artist Display- Multi Medium: Dayne Thomas @ WesBanco

Classic Car Show @ North Bend State Park

Flavors of the Market w/ Chef Beau Dittmar 9:00am @ River Cities Farmers Market- 200 Butler St Marietta OH

Marietta Paint Out 9:00am - 12:00pm @ Ohio Riverfront Park

Muskingum River Day Cruise 9:00am - 7:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Rail Trail Hike 9:00am @ North Bend State Park

Trick or Treat at the Market 9:00am @ River Cities Farmers Market- 200 Butler St Marietta OH

Aphrolacian: Works by Newman Jackson display 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Family Fun Day 10:00am - 6:00pm @ Butcher Family Farm

Kids’ DIY Workshop: Heroic Fire Truck 10:00am - 1:00pm @ Southside Lowes- 2 Walton Dr Parkersburg WV

Unique Ceramics: Works by Randy Selbe 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Fall Family Fun Day 10:30am - 2:30pm @ Humane Society of the Ohio Valley- Parkersburg WV

Friends of the Library Book Sale 11:00am - 1:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Friends of the Library Book Sale 11:00am - 1:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Oil Painting Class in the Attic 11:00am - 1:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Washington Co. Fall Festival 11:00am @ Washington County FairGrounds

Chalk the Block 1:00pm - 5:00pm @ 610 Market Street- Downtown Parkersburg WV

Bellydance Workshop 3:00pm @ Amputee Center

Warren Elementary Fall Fest 4:00pm - 7:30pm @ Warren Local Elementary School Vincent OH

Artoberfest 6:00pm - 10:00pm @ 610 Market Street- Downtown Parkersburg WV

Jazz and Blues Dinner 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem

RB3- Blennerhassett Live! Concert and Dinner Series 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa

Insured Sound 7:00pm - 11:00pm @ Parkersburg American Legion

A Night with the Stars 7:30pm - 9:00pm @ Ohio River National Wildlife Refuge

Burgh on Burg Comedy Show 7:30pm @ Forty O Six Reception Venue- 4006 7th St Parkersburg WV

Front Street Ghost Trek 8:00pm - 9:15pm @ Front St Marietta OH by Fountains

River Cities Ballroom Dance Club 8:00pm - 10:30pm @ Wayside United Methodist Church

Sunday, October 15th

Marietta Main Street’s Fall Feast @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District

Lafayette Hotel Sunday Funday 7:00am - 2:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel

Waves of History 9:00am - 7:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Autumn Harvest Buffet 11:00am - 3:00pm @ North Bend State Park

Actor’s Guild of Parkersburg- Hee Haw 2023 2:30pm - 5:30pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.