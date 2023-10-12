Arts and entertainment events happening October 12th-15th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org
Thursday, October 12th
- Artist Display- Multi Medium: Dayne Thomas @ WesBanco
- Adult Drawing in the Attic 10:30am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Lock and Lunch Cruise 12:00pm - 3:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 2-6 3:00pm - 3:30pm @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH
- Dia de los Muertos: World Traveler Storytime- ages 5-8 4:00pm - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Kids Fleece Tie Blanket-ages 5-12 4:00pm @ Belpre Public Library
- Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 7+ 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Marietta Public Library- 5th St Marietta OH
- Board Games at the Library for Adults 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Mommy and Me Halloween Treats Class 5:30pm - 7:00pm @ The Changed Plate
Friday, October 13th
- Artist Display- Multi Medium: Dayne Thomas @ WesBanco
- Monthly Downtown Cleanup 9:00am - 11:00am @ 610 Market Street- Downtown Parkersburg WV
- Drawing Workshop- teens and adults 10:00am - 11:30am @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Preschool Prep Story Time 10:30am - 11:30am @ Belpre Public Library
- Noontime Yoga 12:00pm - 12:45pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Homeschool Makers Club 1:00pm - 2:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- Buckeye Hills Foundation River Cruise with Jimmy Burrow 2:00pm - 4:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Aphrolacian: Works by Newman Jackson opening reception 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Unique Ceramics: Works by Randy Selbe opening reception 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Mommy and Me Halloween Treats Class 5:30pm - 7:00pm @ The Changed Plate
- Finetime Fall and Moonlight 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Friday the 13th Needle Felting- Bats 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- Pen Turning 6:00pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- Farm to Table Dinner 6:30pm - 8:30pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
- Actor’s Guild of Parkersburg- Hee Haw 2023 7:00pm - 10:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
- Jeff and Sheri Easter in concert 7:00 pm @ Broadway Church of the Nazarene 901 Broadway Ave Parkersburg WV
- The Overlook Ball 7:00pm - 12:00am @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
Saturday, October 14th
- Artist Display- Multi Medium: Dayne Thomas @ WesBanco
- Classic Car Show @ North Bend State Park
- Flavors of the Market w/ Chef Beau Dittmar 9:00am @ River Cities Farmers Market- 200 Butler St Marietta OH
- Marietta Paint Out 9:00am - 12:00pm @ Ohio Riverfront Park
- Muskingum River Day Cruise 9:00am - 7:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Rail Trail Hike 9:00am @ North Bend State Park
- Trick or Treat at the Market 9:00am @ River Cities Farmers Market- 200 Butler St Marietta OH
- Aphrolacian: Works by Newman Jackson display 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Family Fun Day 10:00am - 6:00pm @ Butcher Family Farm
- Kids’ DIY Workshop: Heroic Fire Truck 10:00am - 1:00pm @ Southside Lowes- 2 Walton Dr Parkersburg WV
- Unique Ceramics: Works by Randy Selbe 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Fall Family Fun Day 10:30am - 2:30pm @ Humane Society of the Ohio Valley- Parkersburg WV
- Friends of the Library Book Sale 11:00am - 1:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Oil Painting Class in the Attic 11:00am - 1:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Washington Co. Fall Festival 11:00am @ Washington County FairGrounds
- Chalk the Block 1:00pm - 5:00pm @ 610 Market Street- Downtown Parkersburg WV
- Bellydance Workshop 3:00pm @ Amputee Center
- Warren Elementary Fall Fest 4:00pm - 7:30pm @ Warren Local Elementary School Vincent OH
- Artoberfest 6:00pm - 10:00pm @ 610 Market Street- Downtown Parkersburg WV
- Jazz and Blues Dinner 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
- RB3- Blennerhassett Live! Concert and Dinner Series 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
- Insured Sound 7:00pm - 11:00pm @ Parkersburg American Legion
- A Night with the Stars 7:30pm - 9:00pm @ Ohio River National Wildlife Refuge
- Burgh on Burg Comedy Show 7:30pm @ Forty O Six Reception Venue- 4006 7th St Parkersburg WV
- Front Street Ghost Trek 8:00pm - 9:15pm @ Front St Marietta OH by Fountains
- River Cities Ballroom Dance Club 8:00pm - 10:30pm @ Wayside United Methodist Church
Sunday, October 15th
- Marietta Main Street’s Fall Feast @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District
- Lafayette Hotel Sunday Funday 7:00am - 2:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
- Waves of History 9:00am - 7:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Autumn Harvest Buffet 11:00am - 3:00pm @ North Bend State Park
- Actor’s Guild of Parkersburg- Hee Haw 2023 2:30pm - 5:30pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
