Artwork made by police and kids is displayed at Parkersburg’s welcome center

National Night Out artwork is displayed at Parkersburg's welcome center.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Artwork made at this year’s National Night Out event was unveiled at the Greater Parkersburg Convention and Visitors Bureau welcome center Wednesday afternoon.

The Parkersburg police and local kids painted these rocks together.

The landscaping, material, and labor that went into making the final West Virginia-themed display out of it was the result of help by Murray Sheet Metal and Greenscape Lawn and Landscape. They did everything for free.

Sharon Kuhl, a local organizer of National Night Out who is also the person who came up with the idea of having the display, said, “We have $6,400 sitting here because these two companies care.”

National Night Out is an annual event that aims to strengthen the relationship between the police and the community.

Kuhl said they’ll add to the display with each future National Night Out.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Mary Lou Retton ‘fighting for her life’ in ICU, daughter says
Units respond to Doddridge County explosion
A car and motorcycle collided at the intersection of Davis Avenue and Muskingum Drive.
Two-vehicle crash sends one to hospital
Turned over truck on ramp to State Route 7 South
Turned over truck closes on-ramp
Leopoldo Pineda-Salgado
Indiana man charged with child sex crimes in Wood County

Latest News

Washington County Home is getting in the fall spirit for this annual fundraiser.
Washington County Home’s fall fundraiser gives its residents a boost
National Stop Bullying Day on the second Wednesday in October each year
Second Wednesday of October is National Stop Bullying Day
Annual Wood County Economic Development meeting held
Annual Wood County Economic Development meeting held
Washington County voters will consider renewing a children services levy in the November 7...
Washington County Children Services levy renewal to appear on Nov. ballots