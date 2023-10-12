Artwork made by police and kids is displayed at Parkersburg’s welcome center

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Artwork made at this year’s National Night Out event was unveiled at the Greater Parkersburg Convention and Visitors Bureau welcome center Wednesday afternoon.

The Parkersburg police and local kids painted these rocks together.

The landscaping, material, and labor that went into making the final West Virginia-themed display out of it was the result of help by Murray Sheet Metal and Greenscape Lawn and Landscape. They did everything for free.

Sharon Kuhl, a local organizer of National Night Out who is also the person who came up with the idea of having the display, said, “We have $6,400 sitting here because these two companies care.”

National Night Out is an annual event that aims to strengthen the relationship between the police and the community.

Kuhl said they’ll add to the display with each future National Night Out.

