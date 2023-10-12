Band of the Week: Parkersburg High School

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - More than half of the 43 Big Red Marching band members are made up of new members.

Dan White is in his 18th year as band director.

He shared the improvements being made in recent competitions.

“We weren’t competing for trophies or anything like that, but they did really well against the bands that were here in their class, and they did really well at Parkersburg South. We have one coming up in Phillip Barber I think it’s on the 21st of October. If they keep working like they are right now I think they’ll go pretty far in it.”

Their halftime performance features Russian Sailor’s Dance, Military Escort, Psalm 42 and Georgia on my Mind.

White said he made the selection to give students something to strive for.

“It’s kind of hard to pick a show every year not knowing what you’re coming in with. You may have to adjust things here and there and that’s what happened. I waited to make sure to see what I had on some things, and I didn’t even have the show written when we went to band camp, but we finished it up shortly after we got back here.”

Senior snare drum player Finn Buracchio said the school supports the marching band.

“The football team has been coming up and listening to our music and supporting us, they have been doing a bunch of stuff, the red wing cheerleaders have as well. It has been a good year this year.”

The Parkersburg High School Big Red Marching band appreciate the community support and are looking to finish the season strong.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.