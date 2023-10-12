Early voting off to a strong start in Washington County

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Two days into early voting for the November 7 general election, the Washington County Board of Elections is busy.

Deputy Director Karen Pawloski says they’ve had almost 200 people show up to the ballot box already.

Pawloski said that she believes this election is especially important because of all the local items on the ballot -- mayors, township trustees, city council members, and more. “You know, when you hear all politics are local?” Pawloski said. “Well, this election is local. And really all elections are local, but this is the one that impacts your community the most.”

This is a sentiment shared by two first time voters, Andrew Middleton and Maeghan O’Neil. “You’re determining what happens to you in your town,” Middleton said. “I think that’s almost more important for certain people, you know? I think that might have more of an effect on me in my day to day life, rather than voting for the president, you know?”

“I have opinions on how I want things to go, and if I don’t vote on it, then there’s a chance that it won’t go the way that I want to,” O’Neill said.

O’Neil said she’s glad she voted earlier and encourages others to do the same. “I don’t think a lot of people realize how much more beneficial voting early is,” O’Neil said. “I know it’s our first time, but I’ve heard the horror stories of like, people are here for hours and hours and hours.”

Both Middleton and O’Neil are 18-year-old recent graduates of the Washington County Technical Center. O’Neil said she thinks voting in local, off-year elections can help other young people get more invested in politics. “I think a lot of young people, when they vote for presidential elections and it doesn’t go the way that they want, they think that they didn’t count them at all and that their voice doesn’t matter at all,” O’Neil said. “And so when you vote in things like this, you can actually see the things that you do making an impact since it’s like, in a smaller community.”

