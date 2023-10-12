German Fest returns to First Lutheran Church after three year hiatus

The festival is meant to celebrate German heritage
Pastor Ian Reid joins Alexa in the Daybreak Studio to talk about Germanfest
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - First Lutheran will be holding a “German Festival” to celebrate German heritage after a three year hiatus from Covid.

The festival went on for a decade before Covid, and is not back for the first time since.

The festival will be on Saturday, October 14, 2023. Due to the prediction of rain, the event will be inside the First Lutheran Church. Activities start at 11 a.m.

About 250 traditional German food meals will be served. The meal will include warm German potato salad, grilled brats and buns, sauerkraut, green peppers and onions, and spaetzle and gravy. It also include a dessert and drink for $12.00.

There will also be a hotdog meal available for $5.

Pastor Ian Reid said the church started this festival because of its history.

“The church was founded by German immigrants, so we’re celebrating the origins of the church.”

When asked what the festival means to him, Pastor Reid said, “it means inviting the community into the sanctuary to see the work of the immigrants who built the church.”

You can find more information on the church’s website, here.

