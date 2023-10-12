Marietta City Auditor receives award from state

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – A city auditor serving Marietta received an award from the Ohio Auditor of State.

Marietta City Auditor Sherri Hess was presented with the Auditor of State Award.

The award was presented to Hess by Susanne Simpson, representing Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber.

Hess was presented with the award on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.

Recipients of the Auditor of State Award must meet the rigorous criteria of a clean audit report to be eligible.

Eligible entities that receive the award meet the following criteria of a clean audit report:

• The entity must file financial reports with the Auditor of State’s office by the statutory due date, without extension, via the Hinkle System on the GAAP accounting basis

• The audit report does not contain any findings for recovery, material citations, material weaknesses, significant deficiencies, Uniform Guidance (Single Audit) findings, or questioned costs;

• The entity’s management letter contains no comments related to:

o Ethics referrals

o Questioned costs less than the threshold per the Uniform Guidance

o Lack of timely report submission

o Bank reconciliation issues

o Failure to obtain a timely Single Audit in accordance with Uniform Guidance

o Findings for recovery less than $500

o Public meetings or public records issues

• The entity has no other financial or other concerns

