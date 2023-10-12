Menstrual product makers to reimburse ‘tampon tax’

Eight menstrual product makers have banded together to reimburse consumers for the sales tax...
Eight menstrual product makers have banded together to reimburse consumers for the sales tax they paid on their products.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A group of menstrual product makers have banded together to reimburse consumers for the sales tax they paid on feminine hygiene products such as tampons, pads and menstrual cups.

Shoppers still pay sales tax on menstruation products in 21 states. The Tampon Tax Coalition calls it an “unjust tax” on medical necessities.

The brands in the partnership include August, Cora, Lola, The Honey Pot, Rael, Here We Flo, Saalt and Diva.

Shoppers who bought products in-store or online from those brands can submit their receipt through tampontaxback.com.

You text a photo of your receipt, and the group said they will Venmo or Paypal you back the tax you paid within 24 hours.

Women’s health advocates have argued for years that tampons, pads and other products should be sold free of taxes.

The Tampon Tax Coalition’s founder says she wants the tax to be removed in the remaining states that levy it.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car and motorcycle collided at the intersection of Davis Avenue and Muskingum Drive.
Two-vehicle crash sends one to hospital
Units respond to Doddridge County explosion
Generic police lights
Car struck bull on Staunton Turnpike
Turned over truck on ramp to State Route 7 South
Turned over truck closes on-ramp
Local paramedic appears on The Jennifer Hudson Show for taking commitment to next level

Latest News

Today's Spooktacular MOV comes to us from Michael and Charlotte Butz of Vienna!
Spooktacular MOV for October 12th
Joe Williams from the Noble County Veterans Service joins Alexa in the Daybreak Studio!
The Wall That Heals Comes to Caldwell
Pastor Ian Reid joins Alexa in the Daybreak Studio
First Lutheran Church to Hold Germanfest
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates.
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates
A shopper peruses cheese offerings at a Target store Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Sheridan,...
US consumer inflation eased slightly in September, reflecting a slow cooling of price pressures