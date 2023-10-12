MOV agencies receive grants to support community safety

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – Communities in the Mid-Ohio Valley are among those receiving federal funding to support community safety.

Washington County and the City of Parkersburg and Wood County will receive funds from the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Justice Programs.

The Washington County Adult Drug Treatment Court (WCATC) received $1,000,000 in federal funds. The WCATC is a post-adjunction drug treatment court. The funds will be used to improve program equity and inclusion measures, increase program capacity, enhance treatment and supportive services, refine the collection and use of program and outcome data, and expand recovery support services, according to the Office of Justice Programs.

The City of Parkersburg and Wood County submitted a joint application for the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Program Grant for $43,936. The City of Parkersburg Police Department was allocated $27,632 and the Wood County Sheriff’s Office was allocated $16,304. The funds will be used to purchase equipment for the Parkersburg Police Department and Wood County Sheriff’s Office, according to the Office of Justice Programs.

