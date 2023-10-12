National Stop Bullying Day

By Hailey Lanham
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Marietta, Ohio (WTAP) - Every year on the second Wednesday of October is National Stop Bullying Day.

Bullying incidents have been reported at all ages from elementary school level to the college level.

If you or someone you know is being bullied it is highly encouraged to be an active bystander or report it to someone you trust such as an RA, teacher, other peers, etc.

Being an active bystander allows you to stop a situation from happening or progressing. Bullying at the college level happens more than you think.

Bullying comes in many different forms such as verbal, physical, relational, and cyber.

“You know when we think of bullying we think of middle school and high school kids getting bullied. We don’t think necessarily that it happens in college and I saw a statistic earlier today that said up to 25% of college students report that they have been bullied at some point while at college. So it is happening at colleges and we need to provide the support for those students that are being bullied.” said Suzy Zumwalde, Marietta College Counselor.

Marietta Mindset at Marietta College designated a room in Andrews Hall called Pio To Pio, which is a peer support center where you may go and talk to other students. If the matter is serious and out of a students hand, they have mandated reporters who will report a situation to a higher up.

A Title IX is set in place allowing you to report assault or harassment giving you the option to go anonymous.

If you need to report a Title IX, you can go to the Marietta College website and search “Title IX”.

