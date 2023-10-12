Nearly half a million baby loveys, bibs voluntarily recalled

The loveys are used by babies and toddlers as a security blanket while the bibs are used to...
The loveys are used by babies and toddlers as a security blanket while the bibs are used to protect clothing during mealtime or from drool while teething.(FDA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Nearly half a million baby sleepy loveys are being voluntarily recalled due to a potential choking hazard, according to the Federal Drug Administration.

The FDA stated in a press release the recall involves the Little Sleepies Sleepyhead Lovey and Bandana Bib.

The loveys are used by babies and toddlers as a security blanket while the bibs are used to protect clothing during mealtime or from drool while teething.

According to the FDA, the products are being recalled after the company received two reports of care instruction labels coming off posing a choking risk.

The loveys and bibs were sold online and at boutiques across the country from Feb. 2021 through Sept. 2023.

Anyone with the recalled products should remove the care instruction label to eliminate the potential hazard or return it to the company for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car and motorcycle collided at the intersection of Davis Avenue and Muskingum Drive.
Two-vehicle crash sends one to hospital
Units respond to Doddridge County explosion
Generic police lights
Car struck bull on Staunton Turnpike
Turned over truck on ramp to State Route 7 South
Turned over truck closes on-ramp
Local paramedic appears on The Jennifer Hudson Show for taking commitment to next level

Latest News

Today's Spooktacular MOV comes to us from Michael and Charlotte Butz of Vienna!
Spooktacular MOV for October 12th
Joe Williams from the Noble County Veterans Service joins Alexa in the Daybreak Studio!
The Wall That Heals Comes to Caldwell
Pastor Ian Reid joins Alexa in the Daybreak Studio
First Lutheran Church to Hold Germanfest
Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
Five officers shot and wounded in Minnesota, authorities say; suspect not in custody
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates.
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates