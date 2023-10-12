Obituary: Barker, Goldie Elizabeth

Goldie Elizabeth Barker, 82 of Smithville, WV, died Oct 10, 2023 at Parkersburg, WV.

She was born Oct 29, 1940 in Harrisville, the daughter of the late Fonzo E. and Goldie M. Jones Reed. Goldie enjoyed reading and talking to her children and grandchildren.

Goldie is survived by three daughters, Debra Kemp of Baton Rouge, LA, Donna S. Bonnett (David) of Alum Bridge, WV and Jennifer A. Radcliff of Morganton, NC; sister, Ruth Lunsford of Galion, OH; grandchildren, Sarah Elizabeth Kemp, William Michael Bonnett, Mason Eugene Radcliff and Jessica Dawn Bonnett and Hunter Scott Radcliff; three great-grandchildren, McKinley Jo Bonnett, Remington Michael Bonnett, and Bryer David Bonnett.

She was preceded in death by her husband Burley Junior Barker; son, Burley Eugene Barker; brothers, Adrian Reed, Kenneth Reed and Arden Reed; and sister, Betty Jean Riffle.

Graveside services will be held at 2 PM, Friday, October 13, 2023 at the Harrisville IOOF Cemetery, Harrisville, WV. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com with arrangements by Raiguel Funeral Home.

