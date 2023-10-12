Obituary: Goff, James “Jim” E.

James “Jim” E. Goff, age 81 of Harrisville, WV departed this life on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, in Parkersburg.

He was born in Parkersburg, on September 29, 1942, the son of the late Delva and Margaret Kelly Goff. Jim retired from the Ritchie County Schools as Director of Transportation with 30 years of service. He is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He loved fishing, working on vehicles, carpentry and life in general. Jim had been a life long resident of Harrisville. He was a kind, gentle man that would try and help anyone in need. He was always there for his step children and friends. Some would say he had a big heart, but the people closest to him would say he had a heart of gold. He will be missed by his family and friends.

Jim is survived by a daughter, Alice; step-son, Robert Bell, Harrisville, WV; step-daughter, Betty Jo Dorsey, Harrisville; and four step grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Katherine Goff.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 16, 2023 at the Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville, WV at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow in the Bethany Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday, October 15, 2023, from 4-6 PM and from 11-1 on Monday.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family at mcculloughraiguelfuneralhome.com

