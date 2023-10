Steven Lee Polsley, 42, of Parkersburg, WV passed away Sunday, October 1, 2023, in Parkersburg, WV.

There will be no public services, and a private cremation will take place.

Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home is honored to serve the Polsley family.

