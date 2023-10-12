Obituary: Warner, Dana H.

Dana H. Warner departed peacefully on the 5th day of October 2023 in New Concord, Ohio after taking on the disease process of sepsis and necrotizing fasciitis the last month.

Born on the 30th day of August 1950, in the humble town of Harrisonville, Ohio, to John Warner and Evelyn Haning-Warner, Dana was number eight of eleven sisters and brothers.

He was a devoted brother, uncle, and friend who cherished his extended family. Family always came first for him, and he took great pleasure in participating in any activities involving his siblings. He particularly relished the delicious food served during the Warner gatherings.

Dana, a man of the outdoors, was an enthusiastic hunter and fisherman. He found solace in nature, appreciating the rustling of leaves and the gentle lapping of water against the seashore. Dana had a special affinity for animals, considering himself a friend to all creatures. His heart held a special place for his beloved dogs, Bella and Oliver, as well as his cherished Grand Dog, Cole James, and Grand Parrot, Jewel. Throughout his lifetime, Dana had the privilege of sharing his love with many other pets.

Dana was a man of many talents, a mechanic of great skill, and a salesman of charm and wit. His hands, ever handy, could mend what was broken and create what was needed.

After graduating from Meigs County High School, he embarked on a diverse career path. He began at A&P Bakery in Columbus, Ohio as a baker. He worked at Continental Can Company and Roxanne Labs, where he honed his skills as a machine mechanic. Later, he transitioned into the home improvement industry, excelling as a salesman. Finally, he concluded his working years at Buyers Automotive, where he thrived as a car salesman.

Surviving him are his daughter Jeannine D. Warner-Henry, his ex-wife Diana R. Warner, and his siblings: Elenor Louise Well (Vernal), Helen Gipson, John Warner (Iris), Glada Campbell, Gary Warner (Bonnie), Tery Warner, and Mary Warner. His brother-in-law John Brogan. He also leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Among close family friends are Norman Brusk, Susan Brusk, Steve Brusk, Ken Brusk, and Jeffery J. Miller, along with numerous other friends.

Sadly, he was preceded in death by his parents John and Evelyn Warner, his eldest son Tom Buckley, his son-in-law Brent Henry, his sisters Zelda Joanne Kaldor, and Cleith Brogan, Donna Jean Warner and his brothers-in-law Ronald Campbell, Wayne Cobb, Edward Louis Gipson, and Stanley Kaldor. He was also preceded by his niece Rhonda Cobb, nephew Michael E. Gipson, and niece-in-law Karla Gipson.

So, let us not mourn his passing, but celebrate his life. Let us remember Dana H. Warner, not for his end, but for his journey. His spirit shall live on, in the rustling of leaves, the birds in flight, and the gentle lapping of water against the seashore. Farewell, Dana H. Warner. Rest in peace, noble spirit.

Dana requested a private seaside ceremony with his immediate family to be planned at a later date.

The Warner (extended) family has requested a private memorial for the siblings only. The details can be obtained by contacting Helen Gipson or Glada Campbell.

In lieu of flowers, Dana has requested that donations be made to Concord Counseling Services https://concordcounseling.org/donate/ or ADAMH (Alcohol, Drugs and Mental Health Board of Franklin County) https://adamhfranklin.org/donate/

Concord Counseling and the ADAMH Board have benefited his family tremendously in their time of need throughout the years and presently.

Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 609 West Street, Caldwell, OH 43724 has been entrusted to care for the family. Please join us in remembering Dana by visiting his memorial at www.ChandlerFuneralHome.net

