Ohio Department of Transportation prepares for winter

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Even though fall only started a couple of weeks ago, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is already preparing for winter.

On Thursday, ODOT inspected all of their snow plow trucks in Washington County, so they are ready for any potential snowfall this winter.

The inspections consist of mechanics looking at every piece of equipment to make sure everything is in working order.

ODOT District 10 Public Information Officer, Ashley Rittenhouse, shares the reason behind the inspections.

“We don’t want to be in the middle of a snowstorm and have some kind of equipment malfunction. By doing these through inspections now, we can hopefully address any issues we find so that during winter months, we can keep our equipment going, and not have to pull it back into the garage for repairs,” said Rittenhouse.

Washington County was the fourth county in District 10 to be inspected.

Inspection of trucks at the other five counties and across the state will occur over the next few weeks.

