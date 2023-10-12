One half of Raspy Voice Kids Podcast break down WVU vs. Houston

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The WVU football team will take on the Houston Cougars Thursday night in a big-time Big 12 match-up.

The Mountaineers are coming off a bye week, but are riding a four-game winning streak after dropping their opener to Penn St.

They look to go to 3-0 in conference play against a man who used to coach the Mountaineers, Dana Holgersen.

One half of the Raspy Voice Kids Podcast, Jeremy Phoenix, shared his opinions on how the team has been performing so far and what they need to do to get the victory against Houston.

He also talked about polls showing the WVU basketball team being ranked to finish 13th out of 14 teams in the conference.

