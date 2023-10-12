Parkersburg Salvation Army finds bell ringers in an unlikely place

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Last year the Parkersburg Salvation Army found trouble hiring people to be bell ringers for the season. As the season for bell ringing got closer they decided to hire five people from their shelter.

“We saw that over at the shelter we had able bodies and they’re trying to do the best for themselves too. So we hired five of them and three of them were at the top of our bell ringers,” said Lt. Anthony Rowe.

The goal for the local Salvation Army was $80,000 and the five that were hired raised over $11,000. They worked the entire bell ringing season and Rowe says they far exceeded his already high expectations.

“I thought they would do good but I didn’t think they would be that amazing. The other two were in the $3,000 [range] so that’s $11,000 right there and that’s a big help for a goal of $80,000 that’s a chunk out of it,” he said.

The five that were chosen not only helped themselves get back on track but they also directly helped the community.

“With the money raised it stays right here in this community and what that means is it funds our shelter. It funds our soup kitchen, it funds our opportunity house right next door, it funds utility payments, rental assistance, without that we can’t do what we do,” said Rowe.

To help the local Salvation Army bell ring you can call (304) 485-4529 EXT. 201 or signup by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.