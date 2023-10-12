Ravenswood man pleads guilty to federal gun crime

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) – A man from Ravenswood is scheduled to be sentenced for a federal gun crime.

James Gould, 48, pleaded guilty to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Gould possessed a Remington 11-87 12-gauge shotgun at his residence.

Gould was prohibited from possessing a firearm because he was involuntarily committed in Jackson County to a mental health facility in July 2019, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Gould is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 25, 2024. He faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

