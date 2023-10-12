Registration is open for Night to Shine

LITTLE HOCKING, Ohio (WTAP) - Organizers are already preparing for the 2024 Night to Shine event that will take place Feb. 9 at the Porterfield Baptist Church.

Night to Shine is an event for people 14 and older with disabilities to have a fun, prom-like evening.

Organizers are looking for volunteers to help make the night as magical as possible for those who will attend. This can range from helping with hair and make-up, parking, shining shoes, and much more.

Night to Shine event coordinator Katie Wells shared why she helps year after year.

“It’s important to me that not only do my friends, students, and family all experience God’s love, but they also experience the love of their peers and the love of their teachers and families as well that they experience the same thing that any typical student or person would be able to experience throughout their life,” said Wells.

Registration is currently open for both volunteers and those wanting to attend.

To register you can visit Mid-Ohio Valley Night to Shine - Facebook or Night to Shine - Website. If you have any questions you can call Porterfield Baptist Church 740-423-8442.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.