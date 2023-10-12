Saint Joseph Landing withdraws application for behavioral health addition

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Saint Joseph Landing has withdrawn their application to the state for a behavioral health facility for their Parkersburg campus.

Wood County Delegate Scot Heckert confirmed Thursday afternoon that Saint Joseph Landing withdrew their application.

Saint Joseph Landing hosted a public meeting to discuss the possibility of adding a behavioral health services facility last week.

At that meeting, members of the public and Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce voiced concerns about how the addition might affect the community.

WTAP has been able to reach the property manager at Saint Joseph Landing for comment on the decision to withdraw their application.

