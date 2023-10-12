Washington County Home’s fall fundraiser gives its residents a boost

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Washington County Home’s annual fall stand is open.

WTAP stopped by to learn how the sales help the assisted living facility and how harvesting produce helps its residents.

The autumn-themed stand is an annual tradition. Here you can buy pumpkins, gourds, corn stock, hay bales, and more.

Activities and Marketing Director Diana Hall said, “The pumpkin seeds are actually started in June and then the harvest starts around the end of September beginning of October.”

It’s a process residents play a key role in.

“We have two farm specialists who are actually employed by the Washington County Home and they coordinate and direct everything and then the residents help with the planting, the harvesting, and the entire process,” Hall explained.

Planting, harvesting, and eventually selling produce doesn’t just support the home itself. Residents helping out get a boost too.

“..., you want to remain active so that you can stay healthy and, you know, it just helps with the morale to have a purpose,” Hall said.

All money from produce sales goes towards the home’s operating expense budget, according to Hall. A.K.A. it goes towards whatever is needed to run Washington County Home.

“So we help those who may - like we have the elderly that just need a place. They can’t stay on their own so they just need a little bit of assistance because we are just assisted living. We’re not a completely skilled nursing facility. So and then we help those who may just be down on their luck for a short period of time and we kind of help them get back on their feet,” Hall said.

The stand is open seven days a week from 10am to 6pm and is cash only.

Pumpkins sell for $2 to $18 depending on size.

