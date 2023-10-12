When older loved ones need long-term care

As adults age, physical and cognitive functions can begin to decline.
Nursing home administrator Jay Miller said decisions are made on a case-by-case basis.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Many people are unsure of the best time to admit a loved one into a long-term care facility.

24 percent of caregivers are caring for two or more older adults at a time and that nearly nine in ten are caring for a relative, according to a 2020 report from AARP and the National Alliance for Caregiving

Ohio Valley Health Care administrator Jay Miller shared steps to take.

“If you have a loved one at home or living alone and you just don’t feel comfortable or feel their safe. Take them to their physician and they can always do the referral or the PASSR.”

Miller said decisions are made on a case-by-case basis.

“There are requirements just because of someone’s age or dementia to be qualified for nursing home long-term care. It is something we all have to look at individually. I would recommend touring different buildings and making sure you have an informed decision on where you are interested in sending your loved one.”

