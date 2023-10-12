World War I-era ship found at the bottom of Lake Superior

A 100-year-old shipwreck was found 800 feet deep in the Lake Superior. (SOURCE: The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society)
(CNN) – A 100-year-old shipwreck has been discovered in Lake Superior near Whitefish, Michigan.

The World War I-era steel bulk freighter Huronton went down in 1923.

The ship was empty at the time. It was sailing in heavy fog and smoke from forest fires when it collided with the loaded freighter Cetus, which was almost twice its size at 416 feet long.

The Cetus tore a hole in the Huronton, and the crew boarded the Cetus when it became clear the ship wouldn’t stay afloat.

The first mate even had time to untie the crew’s mascot, the bulldog, and carry it onto the Cetus.

It’s long been known that the Huronton sank, but the wreckage wasn’t found until August in waters 800 feet deep.

The wreck is only a few miles from the Edmund Fitzgerald, which sank in 1975 and was immortalized in song by Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot.

