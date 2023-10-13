Fentanyl and heroin seized in Middleport drug bust

Items seized in the Middleport drug bust.
Items seized in the Middleport drug bust.(Meigs County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLEPORT, Ohio (WTAP) – A large amount of drugs and cash was seized in a Middleport, Ohio, drug bust.

Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Barefoot Hollow Road after a long-term investigation into drug trafficking. Officers searched the residence late Thursday night, Oct. 12.

Agents and Sheriff’s deputies located approximately 150 grams of suspected fentanyl and heroin. Approximately $11,000 in cash and 13 firearms were also seized by law enforcement.

Several individuals in the residence on Barefoot Hollow Road were arrested and taken to the Gallia County Jail, according to a statement from the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

Logan Rocchi, 30, of Middleport was arrested and charged with first-degree felony possession of heroin and fentanyl.

Michelle Jones, 43, of Middleport was arrested on a warrant out of Meigs County.

Jamie Bowman, 47, of Gallipolis was arrested on a warrant out of Gallia County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, there may be additional charges and future grand jury indictments of other individuals at the Barefoot Hollow residence.

Agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force, Deputies from the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, and Deputies from the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A single vehicle wreck sends one person to the hospital.
Single vehicle wreck sends one person to the hospital
A car and motorcycle collided at the intersection of Davis Avenue and Muskingum Drive.
Two-vehicle crash sends one to hospital
Generic police lights
Car struck bull on Staunton Turnpike
Erma “E.J.” Baker
Obituary: Baker, Erma “E.J.”
Obituary: Polsley, Steven Lee

Latest News

Carl Leon Nicholson Jr. should be considered dangerous.
U.S. Marshals searching for fugitive sex offender
Tango is a one-year-old boxer mix at the Pleasants County Humane Society.
Meet Tango! WTAP’s Pet of the Week
West Virginia selected as Appalachian hydrogen hub
Tango is a one-year-old boxer mix at the Pleasants County Humane Society.
WTAP Pet of the Week - Tango