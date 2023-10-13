Fentanyl and heroin seized in Middleport drug bust

MIDDLEPORT, Ohio (WTAP) – A large amount of drugs and cash was seized in a Middleport, Ohio, drug bust.

Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Barefoot Hollow Road after a long-term investigation into drug trafficking. Officers searched the residence late Thursday night, Oct. 12.

Agents and Sheriff’s deputies located approximately 150 grams of suspected fentanyl and heroin. Approximately $11,000 in cash and 13 firearms were also seized by law enforcement.

Several individuals in the residence on Barefoot Hollow Road were arrested and taken to the Gallia County Jail, according to a statement from the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

Logan Rocchi, 30, of Middleport was arrested and charged with first-degree felony possession of heroin and fentanyl.

Michelle Jones, 43, of Middleport was arrested on a warrant out of Meigs County.

Jamie Bowman, 47, of Gallipolis was arrested on a warrant out of Gallia County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, there may be additional charges and future grand jury indictments of other individuals at the Barefoot Hollow residence.

Agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force, Deputies from the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, and Deputies from the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene.

