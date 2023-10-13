Health officials discuss vaping

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - We spoke with health officials about vaping and e-cigarettes.

According to Washington County Health Department Population Health Specialist Andrea Sites, recent data shows vaping among teens peaked in 2019 but is still a problem among teens.

Sites and the CDC say that Nicotine is one of the most addictive drugs around, and Nicotine is a component in vapes.

Vapes have only been around for a short time, but some side effects are already becoming visible.

“Right now, what we can say is that the cycles of anxiety, when you use Nicotine, become much worse. It makes those much worse than relieving them. There are also some incidents where lung damage is associated with vaping, especially with the vapes that contain THC,” said Sites.

She went on to add that there are resources out there for those interested in stopping.

For teens there is a website my life my quit for assistance, and adults can call 1-800-784-8669 (1-800-QUIT-NOW).

The health department will host a free 5-K on Nov. 18 to promote and provide information on quitting.

