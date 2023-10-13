Health officials discuss vaping

(WMC Action News 5)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - We spoke with health officials about vaping and e-cigarettes.

According to Washington County Health Department Population Health Specialist Andrea Sites, recent data shows vaping among teens peaked in 2019 but is still a problem among teens.

Sites and the CDC say that Nicotine is one of the most addictive drugs around, and Nicotine is a component in vapes.

Vapes have only been around for a short time, but some side effects are already becoming visible.

“Right now, what we can say is that the cycles of anxiety, when you use Nicotine, become much worse. It makes those much worse than relieving them. There are also some incidents where lung damage is associated with vaping, especially with the vapes that contain THC,” said Sites.

She went on to add that there are resources out there for those interested in stopping.

For teens there is a website my life my quit for assistance, and adults can call 1-800-784-8669 (1-800-QUIT-NOW).

The health department will host a free 5-K on Nov. 18 to promote and provide information on quitting.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A single vehicle wreck sends one person to the hospital.
Single vehicle wreck sends one person to the hospital
A car and motorcycle collided at the intersection of Davis Avenue and Muskingum Drive.
Two-vehicle crash sends one to hospital
Generic police lights
Car struck bull on Staunton Turnpike
Obituary: Polsley, Steven Lee
Erma “E.J.” Baker
Obituary: Baker, Erma “E.J.”

Latest News

We sit down with Aaron Farrar as he remembers his time a WTAP.
Turning Back the Dial: Aaron Farrar
West Virginia Motor Speedway is for sale
West Virginia Motor Speedway is for sale
Carl Leon Nicholson Jr. should be considered dangerous.
U.S. Marshals searching for fugitive sex offender
Items seized in the Middleport drug bust.
Fentanyl and heroin seized in Middleport drug bust