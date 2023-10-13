Local kids get in the Halloween spirit for early holiday event

Local kids participate in a Halloween event.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley got its first glimpse of this year’s Halloween costumes.

Little doctors, bumblebees, pickles, Minnie Mouses, and more gathered at Saint Paul’s United Methodist Church.

While it might not be Halloween yet, kids got their first taste of the holiday, filling their bags with candy.

If it was a popularity contest, there would be a clear winner. Chii, a local cat, was carried around in a pumpkin costume.

Her owner, Natasha Ott, said, “She loves attention. She loves affection. So, when I take her out, she’s really happy about it. As long as she’s not on the ground, she won’t run or anything.”

Chii has made several Halloween appearances in different costumes through the years. She was more than happy with all the pets she got.

Saint Paul’s United Methodist Church’s Live Out Loud youth group hosted the event.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

