PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Tango! WTAP’s Pet of the Week.

Tango is a one-year-old boxer mix from the Pleasants County Humane Society.

He’s house trained, good with dogs and cats, and good with kids and people in general.

Jess Cooper from PCHS described him as, :just a neighborhood good boy.”

He loves to lay on people and cuddle. Jess Cooper said there’s potential for him to need engagement to relax due to his age, but he loves to cuddle.

Tangle is great in the car, according to Cooper.

“He was a dream laid down in the back seat, napped the whole way. He’s just a good boy for as young as he is. He’s like pure potential.”

Tango love walks and playing. PCHS is working on leash training but says that every walk seems to be a little bit better.

Cooper said she couldn’t think of any negatives, “He’s just he’s a good boy, very interactive, like. If there’s another dog, he’s. Going to engage. He loves to play. Just a sweet baby. He’s a good boy.”

If you’d like to adopt Tango, you can go to their website and fill out an application here: https://www.petfinder.com/dog/tango-69144535/wv/saint-marys/pleasants-county-humane-society-wv66/

