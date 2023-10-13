Obituary: Baker, Prudie Ann

Prudie Ann Baker, 80, of Parkersburg passed away October 10, 2023, at Rockland Ridge in Belpre, OH. She was born on March 29, 1943, in Pike, WV a daughter of the late Oscar T. and Vonnie Mae Vincent Mason.

She held a degree in music from Marietta College and was an avid musician. In addition to being a faithful choir member, she occasionally served as an organist for various area churches.

She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Wayne Baker, as well as numerous nieces nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Everett Mason of Ellenboro, WV and sister Margaret Bunner of Harrisville WV, as well as her aunt and uncle Hazel and John Duckworth of Marietta, OH who were like a mother and father to her.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 1:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home with Reverend Frank Miller officiating.

Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery North.

Visitation will be held Monday 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home and Tuesday one hour prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

