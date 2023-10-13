Obituary: Blair, Gary Dean

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Gary Dean Blair, 77, passed into the arms of Jesus at 9:10 a.m. on Thursday, October 12th, 2023.  He was born on August 30, 1946, to John and Mildred Blair in Marietta, Ohio.

On October 6, 1966, he married A. Kay Sparks Blair and they have 2 children, Jeff and Suzanne Blair.  He is also survived by 3 grandchildren, Letha, Samie Ann and Tucker Blair.  He is survived by his daughter-in-law Summer Higgins Blair and one brother Ronald Blair.  Two brothers preceded him in death, Robert M Blair and Robert Blair.

He was a 1964 Marietta High School graduate. He was a longtime member of Reno Christian Church and loved serving the Lord.  He spent his work life making plastic for Union Carbide, Gulf Oil, Chevron, Chevron Phillips and Saudi Petrochemicals.  He built a plastic plant in China and trained operators for work in Japan and Saudi Arabia. He was also an avid fisherman and hunter and loved the outdoors.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday (Oct. 16) at Reno Christian Church with entombment in East Lawn Memorial Park. The family will greet friends at the church before the service from 9 until 11.  McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A single vehicle wreck sends one person to the hospital.
Single vehicle wreck sends one person to the hospital
A car and motorcycle collided at the intersection of Davis Avenue and Muskingum Drive.
Two-vehicle crash sends one to hospital
Generic police lights
Car struck bull on Staunton Turnpike
Obituary: Polsley, Steven Lee
Erma “E.J.” Baker
Obituary: Baker, Erma “E.J.”

Latest News

Obituary: Lockhart, Francis Everett Jr.
Anton “Tony” Gessler
Obituary: Gessler, Anton “Tony”
Obituary: Baker, Prudie Ann
Tanner Steven Rice
Obituary: Rice, Tanner Steven