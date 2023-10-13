Obituary: Blair, Gary Dean

Gary Dean Blair, 77, passed into the arms of Jesus at 9:10 a.m. on Thursday, October 12th, 2023. He was born on August 30, 1946, to John and Mildred Blair in Marietta, Ohio.

On October 6, 1966, he married A. Kay Sparks Blair and they have 2 children, Jeff and Suzanne Blair. He is also survived by 3 grandchildren, Letha, Samie Ann and Tucker Blair. He is survived by his daughter-in-law Summer Higgins Blair and one brother Ronald Blair. Two brothers preceded him in death, Robert M Blair and Robert Blair.

He was a 1964 Marietta High School graduate. He was a longtime member of Reno Christian Church and loved serving the Lord. He spent his work life making plastic for Union Carbide, Gulf Oil, Chevron, Chevron Phillips and Saudi Petrochemicals. He built a plastic plant in China and trained operators for work in Japan and Saudi Arabia. He was also an avid fisherman and hunter and loved the outdoors.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday (Oct. 16) at Reno Christian Church with entombment in East Lawn Memorial Park. The family will greet friends at the church before the service from 9 until 11. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

