Obituary: Gessler, Anton “Tony”

Anton “Tony” Gessler, 82 of Parkersburg, passed away on October 11, 2023, at the Camden Clark Medical Center of WVU Medicine. He was born in Budapest, Hungary, a son of the late Anton and Maria Zinn Gessler.

Tony retired from the O’Ames Corporation with 30 years of service. He was a proud U. S. Marine. He was a car enthusiast, always kept his yard in top shape and enjoyed spending time with his belovod dogs.

Surviving are his daughters: Shannon Tuttle (Gary) of Waverly and Susan Mansberger of Parkersburg and his grandchildren: Lily, Reed and Blaine Tuttle, Benny Goodnow and Sophie and Jack Mansberger.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Kathryn Tanner Gessler, who died April 24, 2023 and two sisters: Katie Bills and Maria Zoller.

In following Mr. Gessler’s wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Camden Clark Infusion Center and the Oncology department for the great care and attention given to Tony and his family.

Semper Fi.

