Obituary: Lockhart, Francis Everett Jr.

Francis Everett Lockhart Jr. 60, of Elizabeth WV passed away on October 4, 2023, at WVU Camden Clark Medical Center. He was the son of Francis e Lockhart Sr and the late Dorothy Virginia Mae Collins.

He was a graduate of PHS, worked as a mechanic for several years.

He enjoyed working on Motorcycles and 4-wheelers.

In addition to his father, he is survived by His son Francis Christopher Lockhart (Robin Lockhart)

Sisters Darlene Wall and Ellie Sprouse, Aunts Ida Sidwell and Florence Sandy.

Grandchildren: Christopher Lockhart, Dorothy Lockhart, Ariah Lasley, Sophia Lockhart, and Ryder Lockhart.

Visitation will be Noon – 1:00Pm Wednesday October 18, 2023at Matheny Whited Funeral Home of Elizabeth WV, Graveside services will follow at Rector Cemetery.

