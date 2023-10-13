Obituary: McCauley, Sue Richards

Sue Richards McCauley, 84, of Parkersburg passed away on October 12, 2023, at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital. She was born January 5, 1939, in Parkersburg a daughter of the late Lester O. and Fleeta Clark Clegg.

She was a 1956 graduate from Parkersburg High School. She was a homemaker, and worked at Rite Aide Pharmacy, attended the Gospel Tabernacle Church in Parkersburg, and was a resident at Ohio Valley Health Care.

Sue is survived by two daughters, Kimberly Haught (Chris Peck) of Vienna and Linda Bonnett (Carroll) of Parkersburg; one son, Joseph A. Richards (Ruth) of Caldwell, Oh; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph J. Richards, and her second husband Vivian McCauley; two sisters, Janet Marquis and Janice Post; and one brother, Sonny Clegg.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Monday, October 16, 2023, at Lambert Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, with Rev. Gene Sheppard officiating. Burial will follow at Parkersburg Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 4-8 PM on Sunday, October 15, 2023, and one hour prior to services on Monday at the funeral home.

Lambert Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, is honored to serve the McCauley family.

