Obituary: Rice, Tanner Steven

Tanner Steven Rice, 25, of Vincent, Ohio, died on Monday, October 9, 2023 at his home. He was born on January 12, 1998 to Tracy Dawn Mugrage and Steven Mark Rice.

He is survived by his mother and step father, Tracy and Richard Armstrong; father, Steve Rice; maternal grandmother, Thelma Baker; paternal grandmother, Evelyn Rice; two brothers, Cory (Sara) and Marcus (Rebecca) Marshall; four nieces and nephews, Pierce, Beckham, Stella and Crew Marshall; and uncles, Brian, Kevin (Bonnie) and Harry (Amy) Mugrage and Mike Rice.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Hannah Rice; aunt, Lisa Mugrage; maternal grandfather, Gene Mugrage; step grandfather, Oren Baker; and paternal grandfather, David Rice.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, October 16, 2023 at the Lowell Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with Past Rick Hastings officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery in Lowell. Visitation will be for two hours prior to the services on Monday. A meal at the Barlow Presbyterian Church will follow the burial, all are welcome.

A couple GoFundMe donation pages have been started to help the family with unexpected expenses.

