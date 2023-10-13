Obituary: West, Kecia Mae

Kecia Mae West, 37 of Vienna, passed away on October 8, 2023, after a long hard fight with addiction. She was born February 17, 1986 in Marietta, OH. She was raised by wonderful parents who loved her very much.

Kecia was employed by Nolan’s Cleaning Service. She was a caring, loving, kind, and generous soul who was always trying to save someone, but in the end could not save herself.

Surviving is her mom and dad, Raymond and Brenda Myers, Father and step-mother, Bud and Lisa West along with four beautiful children: Evan and Warren Whitlatch and Raidyn and Maely Walker and her very best friend and father of her children, Zachary Whitlatch.

She also leaves behind five sisters: Mattie Apperson (Ike), Christy Braham (Randy), Valerie Griffith (Darren), Lindsey West and Britani Robison, brother Raymond “Scooter” Myers (Amanda), her special wham-mal Deanna Lewis, several nieces and nephews that she adored, multiple friends, aunts, uncles and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents: Ruth and Russell Taylor, paternal grandparents: Junior and Norma West and Fred and Jean Myers.

Funeral services will be Monday at 1 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Lance Vene officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday 2-5 PM and one hour prior to services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her children.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

