President Biden promotes clean energy agenda

By Jon Decker and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Biden in Philadelphia today – promoting more investments by the Biden Administration in his clean energy agenda.  The President announcing seven regional clean hydrogen hubs that the Energy Department claims will accelerate the domestic market for low-cost, clean hydrogen.  White House Correspondent Jon Decker has the story.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A single vehicle wreck sends one person to the hospital.
Single vehicle wreck sends one person to the hospital
A car and motorcycle collided at the intersection of Davis Avenue and Muskingum Drive.
Two-vehicle crash sends one to hospital
Generic police lights
Car struck bull on Staunton Turnpike
Obituary: Polsley, Steven Lee
Erma “E.J.” Baker
Obituary: Baker, Erma “E.J.”

Latest News

President Biden promotes clean energy agenda
Health officials discuss vaping
We sit down with Aaron Farrar as he remembers his time a WTAP.
Turning Back the Dial: Aaron Farrar
A Kansas couple said they can’t move on with building their dream home because of an area HVAC...
Couple says they are out nearly $30K building home; DA’s office investigating HVAC company