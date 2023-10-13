Scholastic book fair stirs up excitement for reading

Local school organization hosts a family scholastic book fair night.
Local school organization hosts a family scholastic book fair night.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre Elementary’s parent teacher organization hosted a scholastic book fair Thursday.

It’s an event full of nostalgia for adults and excitement for kids.

A group of middle schoolers told WTAP that they’ve been coming to the fair since kindergarten. They pointed to action-packed books, books about dogs, and the Diary of a Wimpy Kid as their favorites.

One added that reading a book is like being transported to another world.

“No one isn’t a reader. It’s just that you’re reading the wrong books so I feel like here there’s always something here for everyone,” local student Victoria Paintiff said of the scholastic book fair.

The vice president of the hosting parent teacher organization said that the books help students reach their academic reading goals. Plus sales help fund books for their library.

