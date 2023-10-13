Scholastic book fair stirs up excitement for reading

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre Elementary’s parent teacher organization hosted a scholastic book fair Thursday.

It’s an event full of nostalgia for adults and excitement for kids.

A group of middle schoolers told WTAP that they’ve been coming to the fair since kindergarten. They pointed to action-packed books, books about dogs, and the Diary of a Wimpy Kid as their favorites.

One added that reading a book is like being transported to another world.

“No one isn’t a reader. It’s just that you’re reading the wrong books so I feel like here there’s always something here for everyone,” local student Victoria Paintiff said of the scholastic book fair.

The vice president of the hosting parent teacher organization said that the books help students reach their academic reading goals. Plus sales help fund books for their library.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.