This Is Home: Trinity Book sale helps community 73 years

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Trinity Episcopal Church has been hosting its Annual Book Sale for decades with this year marking their 73rd year of holding the event. Anne Deputy, parishioner, and member of the church’s Stewardship Committee speaks on how the Annual Book Sale has helped both the church...and the community...

“The funds that are raised are split between the church needs and then all the varied community programs. We’ll donate anywhere up to 30 or 40 different groups. We do the American Red Cross, we’ll do the local YMCA, [and] the Parkersburg Humane Society. So, it’s a varied group. It changes from year to year depending on the needs of the groups. Sometimes the groups don’t need as much money as they did the year before, and then we will give more to a different group that does need the money, but most of the money goes back to support the community in some way.”

This year’s annual sale ended on October 7th; however, Deputy says that they have already begun planning for next year.

“It’s a yearlong venture. Lynn Fury, who is in charge of it, [is] already working on next YEAR. We just finished and you know, she’s already working on things that need to be changed or modified or things that went well and that we’re going to do again, [as well as] new advertising methods. And so, she’ll be working on that now until next year when we have the sale again.”

For those who are interested in helping with the book sale next year, Deputy says that there are two ways that people can participate

“If they want to donate books, we start taking book donations in June. If they want to just get involved and come help, they should contact our office and, you know, leave a message saying that they’re interested in helping with the book sale, and then Lynn would get back to them regarding when and how and what’s needed.”

On a final note, Deputy spoke on the importance of the book sale and the hope that it will help lead more people into reading.

“It’s a fantastic community effort, and it really does a lot of good because it raises a lot of money and it does good too because it gets people reading we help out, people can get wonderful hardback books and paperbacks for very inexpensively, especially compared to their original prices, and this opens up the door for more people to be able to read.

For further information on participating in Trinity Episcopal’s community efforts, you can call the Parrish Office at 304-422-3362, or visit https://trinity-church.org/

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.