Turning Back the Dial: Aaron Farrar

Aaron Farrar is a native of New Jersey who came to WTAP two weeks after graduating from Rutgers University in June of 2015.

“Phillip Hickman hired me, and at the time, Roger Shepherd was the general manager. The one thing I’m always appreciative of when it comes to Phillip Hickman and Roger is the fact that they were the only people to give me a chance. No one else was willing to hire me, no one else gave me an opportunity, and they believed in me. They gave me an opportunity to showcase what I can do, and for that I’ll always be grateful and have a lot of gratitude to them for that.”

Farrar was originally hired at WTAP as a weekday multimedia journalist, a position that he held for two months...until he was switched over to sports.

“I became the weekend sports anchor for the remainder of my time at WTAP, so it’s good to kind of get a taste of both news and sports. And so that was that was quite interesting, but it was one of those opportunities I never thought would happen.”

Farrar spoke on his main takeaway from working at WTAP.

“For me, it was an opportunity to really understand the value of journalism and to understand the value of community. WTAP is the only station in the market, and so we are relying heavily on making sure that the information is given out whether that’s on the W.Va. side or the Ohio side. So, it really was a chance for me to feel like I was immersed in a community rather than just being someone who worked there.”

After his time at WTAP, Farrar left for Chattanooga, Tenn. in April of 2018, where he worked for two years as a news reporter. Eventually, Farrar made his way to Jacksonville, Fla., where he remains currently, doing the job that he loves.

“I’m a news reporter [on the] weekend and three days during the week on the morning show that we have, and so it’s been quite the journey, an unpredictable journey to say the least, but WTAP plays a role in this because without WTAP I wouldn’t be in the positions that I had experienced and the one I’m in today.”

Farrar’s experience and dedication in the field that he loves has led to his recent recognition for a very prestigious award.

“I got nominated for my first Emmy. That was something that means a lot to me. That was a goal that I had when I decided to pursue journalism. I just didn’t know how it was going to happen, when it was going to happen and if it was going to happen. And so, this was my first opportunity, in my first market to submit for an Emmy Award for my work, and it was just kind of like throwing a dart, see where it landed, and I’m just grateful that the judges felt that my work was up to a standard that they felt was “Okay, this is something that we consider to be worthy”, and so that really, really means a lot to me, and of course, WTAP plays a role in that, because without WTAP I wouldn’t be in this industry.”

After reminiscing, Farrar left with one final thank you.

“I want to personally thank Phillip Hickman, Roger Shepherd, and Jim Wharton for taking a chance on me. They didn’t have to do that. They could have decided that I was not ready, that somebody more qualified should have had the job, but those three people saw something in me that maybe even at that time I didn’t see it myself and that really, really means a lot to me and there aren’t any words to describe how thankful I am.”

