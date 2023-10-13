U.S. Marshals searching for fugitive sex offender

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for the public’s help apprehending a West Virginia man wanted for sex charges.

Carl Leon Nicholson Jr., 59, is wanted on state charges of failure to update sex offender registration, sexual assault, and domestic violence.

Nicholson has a history of violent tendencies and should be considered dangerous, according to the Marshals Service.

Nicholson was last seen on Dec. 23, 2022, driving a silver 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, WV plate 2RK964. The Marshals Service says this same vehicle was found burned on Haymond Rocks Road in Mount Clare, W.Va.

Nicholson is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on where Nicholson may be should contact the U.S. Marshals Service at (304) 623-0486.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.