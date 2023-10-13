West Virginia Motor Speedway is for sale

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Motor Speedway is up for sale after three years.

The speedway was under a lease for three years, and the owner during that time worked on the grounds to hold races again.

PMC Realty Services Salesperson Cale Conley said that once the lease was up, the owner chose not to re-sign.

Now that it is for sale again, Conley hopes the right person will come by and continue the work.

“That’s personally what I would like to see for it, to be a successful racetrack. Hold big events and the biggest names here to race at the highest speeds, and that’s what it was built for. I’d be happy to see it be successful in whatever it turns into,” said Conley.

The speedway is listed for $1.2 million. If you have any questions or are interested in buying the speedway you can call PMC Realty Services at 304-588-2253.

