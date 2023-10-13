West Virginia Motor Speedway is for sale

The West Virginia Motor Speedway is up for sale after three years.
West Virginia Motor Speedway is for sale again after three years
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Motor Speedway is up for sale after three years.

The speedway was under a lease for three years, and the owner during that time worked on the grounds to hold races again.

PMC Realty Services Salesperson Cale Conley said that once the lease was up, the owner chose not to re-sign.

Now that it is for sale again, Conley hopes the right person will come by and continue the work.

“That’s personally what I would like to see for it, to be a successful racetrack. Hold big events and the biggest names here to race at the highest speeds, and that’s what it was built for. I’d be happy to see it be successful in whatever it turns into,” said Conley.

The speedway is listed for $1.2 million. If you have any questions or are interested in buying the speedway you can call PMC Realty Services at 304-588-2253.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A single vehicle wreck sends one person to the hospital.
Single vehicle wreck sends one person to the hospital
A car and motorcycle collided at the intersection of Davis Avenue and Muskingum Drive.
Two-vehicle crash sends one to hospital
Generic police lights
Car struck bull on Staunton Turnpike
Obituary: Polsley, Steven Lee
Erma “E.J.” Baker
Obituary: Baker, Erma “E.J.”

Latest News

Health officials discuss vaping
We sit down with Aaron Farrar as he remembers his time a WTAP.
Turning Back the Dial: Aaron Farrar
Carl Leon Nicholson Jr. should be considered dangerous.
U.S. Marshals searching for fugitive sex offender
Items seized in the Middleport drug bust.
Fentanyl and heroin seized in Middleport drug bust