2023 Football Frenzy Week 9 Recap

Week 9 of the high school football season was one to remember in the Mid-Ohio Valley, as upset wins occurred and playoff teams got closer to figuring out their position.

The defending Class AAA champions came to Parkersburg, as the Huntington Highlanders dispatched of the Parkersburg Big Reds 49-21.

The Parkersburg South Patriots bounced back after their loss to Bridgeport, as they took down Morgantown on the road 38-34.

The St. Marys Blue Devils advance to 6-1 on the season, as they took down Magnolia 47-6 at home.

It was a high scoring affair in Point Pleasant, as the Black Knights outlasted the Marietta Tigers 47-41 in a big Twin States League match up.

The Fort Frye Cadets improved to 7-2, as they took down the Logan Chieftains on senior night 26-14.

The Waterford Wildcats win a low-scoring game as they held off Trimble 14-8.

The Eastern Eagles remain at the top of their region as they took down the Belpre Golden Eagles at home 49-6.

The Warren Warriors defeated Alexander on the road 48-7.

The Frontier Cougars lose on the road to Monroe Central 41-6.

