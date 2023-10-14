EVE, Inc. shines light on domestic abuse awareness

EVE, Inc. partners with local business to spread awareness
EVE, Inc. partners with local business to spread awareness(Alexander King)
By Alexander King
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Marietta, Ohio (WTAP) - October is domestic abuse awareness month, and Jeremiah’s Coffee House in Marietta has provided space for a display bringing attention to the issue.

The employees of EVE, Incorporated are using the space to share personal stories, along with information about how their services can help victims get out of domestic abuse and sexual abuse situations.

EVE, Inc.’s Sexual Assault Coordinator Patti Bauerbach said that personal experiences, including the murder of a friend, led her to work for the shelter. She said that her friend had come to her and explained that she was afraid of her domestic partner.

“I had not had the resources back then to know to tell her to call EVE, and a week later we found out that he had strangled her with a belt,” said Bauerbach.

Bauerbach also shared some of the services EVE, Inc. offers abuse victims.

“We offer service coordination, transitional housing, emergency stay from fifteen to thirty days. We now have a housing program which helps with pay for twelve months of rent for domestic violence victims,” she said.

The display will be at Jeremiah’s Coffee House for one week. EVE, Inc. can be reached at (740) 374-5820.

