Hee Haw fundraiser fills the seats of local theatre

Actors Guild of Parkersburg hosts Hee Haw fundraiser.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The community filled the Actors Guild of Parkersburg’s theatre to the brim for their Hee Haw fundraiser.

A live band and other musical acts brought the house down with blue grass and country music. Plus actors entertained the crowd with comedic skits.

The show was inspired by Hee Haw, a TV show that ran through the 70′s and 90′s.

There was plenty of laughing and clapping along.

Sherry Braid, a member of the guild’s board of directors, said of the event, “Oh my gosh. There is so much energy in there. People are so excited. If they’re like me, they grew up watching Hee Haw as a child and we have Roy Clark Junior, who is actually the child of Roy Clark. The Roy Clark.”

Braid said money raised will go towards an elevator for their building. This will make their theater more accessible.

