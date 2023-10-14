A local hairdresser makes beauty services accessible

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - When you think of a haircut, you might imagine sitting, getting it done, talking to people, and getting out. But, for some, the experience comes with challenges.

For Angela Shoemaker, who has an autistic four-year old who’s non-verbal, haircuts can be a stressful experience.

One local hairdresser is alleviating some of that anxiety for Shoemaker and others as well.

For Shoemaker’s son, Colton, getting a haircut can be an overstimulating experience.

“Well we tried it at a salon one time and we got a couple cuts in and we were not going to be able to go any further at all,” Shoemaker said.

It’s why she takes Colton to The Fox Den or rather why Hailey Marie, The Fox Den’s owner, goes to them.

Shoemaker said, “He does not do well at new places. New sounds are scary so, by her coming to the house, she can walk in, he thinks it’s a big game. ‘Hailey’s here. Let’s run and play.’”

Marie offers unique accommodations for both seniors and people with disabilities.

“I want to blend all this together, all this community that’s not being serviced or need or taken care of…,” she said.

This can mean going to nursing homes, cutting hair for people who are bed-bound, taking extra care with kids with sensory needs, and more.

Marie said, “A lot of times people won’t take their time with these individuals just because they don’t have it but I get to spend all the time I want with each individual.”

For Colton, this looks like sitting with him where he wants on the floor or the couch or fitting in the haircut while he’s playing.

Shoemaker said, “She turns the clippers on so that he can hear them. She’ll even like set them on his skin so that he can feel what it feels like before even attempting to cut his hair.”

Marie even tailors her outfits for Colton.

Shoemaker said, “She’ll wear a scarf so it’s fun for him to get to touch the scarf or she might have the little pom-pom things hanging off her shirt and so that’s fun for him to hold onto while she’s cutting his hair so it’s kind of a distraction thing too for him.”

The accommodations make a big difference.

“Her making that accommodation relieves so much stress because you don’t have to worry ‘Are people going to be looking at him when we go in somewhere? Is he going to be so emotional that it takes us hours to calm him down out of a huge fit that he’s having?,” Shoemaker said.

Colton even gets excited for his haircuts now.

“When she walks through the door, he like runs over and he gets so excited and wants to jump up on her...,” Shoemaker said.

The Fox Den offers everything beauty from haircuts to hairstyling to manicures.

