Parkersburg Art Center opens new exhibit

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Art Center started a new exhibit this afternoon, featuring the works of two West Virginia artists.

The exhibit is a combination of artistic mediums. Paintings by Newman Jackson and ceramics by Randy Selbe are now on display at the gallery.

Jackson’s section is titled “Aphrolachian,” and his works represent his personal experiences living in Appalachia. Selbe’s section is titled “Unique Ceramics,” showing pottery that she hopes is both appealing and functional.

Parkersburg Art Center’s Managing Director Jessie Siefert shared more about the artists and their works.

“Randy Selbe had been a graphic artist and then a little later in life changed her focus and began making these wonderful pots where she combines natural elements with carved and sprayed surface techniques on some of the pottery. Her stuff is just really unique and beautiful. Some of Newman Jackson’s stuff is more imaginative, some is abstract, and some features portraitures,” said Siefert.

The exhibit is free to the public and open during Parkersburg Art Center’s regular hours. It will be on display through November 11th.

