Pleasants Community Foundation aims to invest in future with scholarships

The foundation’s Day of Giving will be October 18th to support their 26 scholarships and 26 community impact grants.
PCF
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SAINT MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Pleasants Community Foundation works to invest in students and their community for a brighter future.

Since 2010, the foundation has awarded approximately $1.8 million in scholarships and community impact grants.

Foundation executive director Sheri Fleegle said collaborating with organizations is essential in strengthening Pleasants County.

“We share space here with the chamber of commerce and the development authority. We work very closely with them, supporting some of their activities, but our biggest mission is to support the community. We work with organizations such as the Boys & Girls club, the humane society, neighbor network and Pleasants County schools.”

The foundation’s Day of Giving will be October 18th.

