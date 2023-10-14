Residents of Newport Township have major concerns involving fire department

NEWPORT, Ohio (WTAP) - The people of Newport Township have called for the resignation of the Newport firefighters and their board of directors.

This request came after the residents said the fire department failed to give proper financial documentation for a levy that was proposed in July. Many residents say if the levy was accepted, it would have raised their property taxes by hundreds of dollars per year.

The levy proposed slotted over $400,000 in employee payroll and taxes but residents say they question if the fire department has the proper amount of staff on hand to allocate those funds properly.

Some residents in the township also question training hours, certification, and a lack of productivity that could put the residents in danger if proper care is needed.

“Our main purpose for the group was to bring people together to voice concerns, ideas and how we can reconcile and go forward with the resignation of the board of directors and fire chief. When you are met with resistance, you know you can’t work with those types of people,” said Joanie Haught, a Newport Community Committee member.

WTAP reached out to the fire department and their attorney and they refused to give a statement.

A community meeting will be on Thursday, October 19, at 6:30 p.m. at the old Newport School Gymnasium.

WTAP will have continued coverage of the story as it develops.

