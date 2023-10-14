Student Athlete of the Week: Rowyn Wharton

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Rowyn Wharton is a senior volleyball player for the Wood County Christian Wildcats. She recognizes the challenges of balancing both her commitment to her sport and to academics.

“The challenges that I have are homework. We still have a lot of homework, studying for tests and quizzes, and on top of that college classes,” said Wharton. “So keeping up good grades and being able to study and perform well in school.”

During her journey of being a student athlete, Rowyn has had plenty of guidance from both her parents and her teachers.

“I’ve gotten lots of help from my parents and from my teachers,” Wharton said. “They’re very encouraging and every time we have a game, they say, ‘Go Wildcats!’ and just get us excited.”

Rowyn has been a key component of a Wildcats team that sits at 17-2 on the season and has won five games in a row. She attributes the success of her team to communication and improvements on defense.

“I think we have a lot of talent on the team and we’re getting better at talking to each other and being aware of where we are on the court,” says Wharton. “So we’ve really stepped up our defensive game. Coach has really focused on that. And just encouraging on the court.”

Rowyn hopes to go to Lipscomb University and she wants to study nursing.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.