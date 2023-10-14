Students visit firehouse to overcome potential fears

The Williamstown fire department has been teaching children about fire safety so they will not be so afraid in an emergency.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 9:55 PM EDT
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Williamstown fire department has been teaching children about fire safety so they will not be so afraid in an emergency.

Wearing a mask, air tank, and uniform can often be intimidating to children.

According to firefighter Jim Crawford, the purpose of elementary students visiting the firehouse is in hopes a child will embrace a firefighter in the event of a fire rather than become frightened by their uniform.

Cedric Davis said his daughter Jada is thrilled about the experience.

“Not just my daughter but all the kids were jumping up and down having a blast. They learned a lot today and they were answering questions just like that after being taught. She was super excited about it. She said this is what she has been looking forward to all week. I think it is a great thing that they are doing, it really teaches kids at a young age how to handle situations that may arise.”

Several fire prevention tips were taught before students were transported back to school in firetrucks.

