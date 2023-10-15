Belpre Lions Club hosts Apple Butter Stir Off

Apple butter in the process of being stirred.
Apple butter in the process of being stirred.(Alexander King)
By Alexander King
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Belpre Lions Club hosted its 45th Apple Butter Stir Off Saturday and Sunday at Civitan Park.

Along with the making and selling of apple butter, the event included food and craft vendors, music, a dog pageant, and more.

Community volunteers helped put the event together.

Jennifer Crow of Pioneer Presbyterian Church explained why the event is important to their church’s mission. She said that they try to get students and groups from the community to help, and they will help them in return.

“We will donate some money to them for the process. Then we sell (the apple butter) and that money goes into all of the mission type things that our church does,” said Crow.

Golden Delicious and Rome apples were used for the butter.

